Death News : Former club legend passed away. RIP

Former Club Legend Duncan Passes Away; Our Hearts Are Heavy with Grief. Rest In Peace .

It is with profound grief and heartache that we receive the news of the passing of one of our beloved club legends. Duncan was a beacon of inspiration and an indispensable member of our football family. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to our club will always be cherished and celebrated.

As we mourn his loss, we extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. Duncan, you will forever remain in our hearts and memories, and your legacy will continue to inspire generations of aspiring footballers. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be dearly missed by all of us at Urmston Town FC.

Source : @UrmstonTownFC

It is with great sadness we learn that one of our former club legends has passed away. RIP Duncan, you will be greatly missed

It is with great sadness we learn that one of our former club legends has passed away. RIP Duncan, you will be greatly missed 💙💛 https://t.co/P7tGizNPyQ — Urmston Town FC (@UrmstonTownFC) March 30, 2023