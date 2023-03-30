Death News : Famous Ghanaian TikToker Ahoufe dies at 28 due to illness. #RIP

UPDATE: Ghanaian TikTok Star and Tupac Lookalike, Ahoufe, Passes Away at Age 28 Following Long Illness.

There has been tragic news in the world of social media, as it has been reported that a famous Ghanaian TikToker, known as Ahoufe, has passed away. The young influencer, who was just 28 years of age, had become renowned for his uncanny resemblance to the late rapper Tupac.

Details on the cause of Ahoufe’s death are still unclear, but it has been stated that he had been battling an undisclosed illness for some time. Fans of the young star have expressed their shock and sadness at the news of his passing, with many taking to social media to pay their respects and share fond memories of him.

Despite his short time in the spotlight, Ahoufe had amassed a large and dedicated following on TikTok, with his videos regularly going viral and earning him a place in the hearts of many. His legacy will surely live on, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him both on and off the screen.

Source : @NorthWesTimes

