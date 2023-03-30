Death News : “Falcon mourns Tookie Angus, advisor.”

“Falcon Grieves Over the Loss of R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus, an Esteemed Advisor to the Corporation.”.

Falcon Gold Corp. announces with sadness the passing of R. Stuart “Tookie” Angus, an advisor to the company. Mr. Angus had a long and storied career in the mining industry, serving as a geologist, exploration manager, investment banker, and director of numerous mining companies.

Tookie Angus was well-respected in the industry and brought his extensive experience and knowledge to Falcon Gold Corp. as a trusted advisor. The company extends its condolences to Mr. Angus’ family and friends during this difficult time and is grateful for his contributions to Falcon Gold Corp.

Source : @FalconGoldCorp

