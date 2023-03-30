Death News : Ex-Wigan centre Willicombe dies at 72.

Ex-Wigan Centre David Willicombe Passes Away at 72..

David Willicombe, the former centre for Wigan, has passed away at the age of 72. His death comes as a shock to the rugby league community, who mourn the loss of a talented player known for his speed and agility on the field.

During his playing career, Willicombe was a key member of the Wigan team and helped them win several championship titles. He was known for his fearless approach to the game, and his impact on the sport will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. #WWRL

Source : @AWynnWIG

