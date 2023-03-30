Death News : Ex-NFL ref Bill Leavy dies at 76.

Ex-NFL Referee Bill Leavy, Famous for Officiating Super Bowl XXXIV and Super Bowl XL, Passes Away at 76..

Former NFL referee Bill Leavy, best known for officiating two Super Bowls, has passed away at the age of 76. Leavy presided over Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans in 2000, as well as Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

Leavy had a lengthy career as an NFL official, serving for 15 years from 1995 to 2009. He was highly respected by his peers and players alike, known for his fairness and consistency on the field. The NFL community is mourning the loss of a beloved figure in the sport.

Source : @ProFootballTalk

Former NFL referee Bill Leavy, who handled Super Bowl XXXIV (Rams-Titans) and Super Bowl XL (Seahawks-Steelers) has died at 76.

Former NFL referee Bill Leavy, who handled Super Bowl XXXIV (Rams-Titans) and Super Bowl XL (Seahawks-Steelers) has died at 76. https://t.co/D30R4ptc4S — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 29, 2023