Death News : Emma Patterson, director and founder of Patterson Law, passed away. PL extends condolences to her family.

“Announcement of Emma Patterson’s Passing: A Director and Founder of Patterson Law Remembered”.

It is with profound sorrow that we communicate the news of the passing of our beloved Director and founder, Emma Patterson, on this somber day. Emma was instrumental in the establishment of Patterson Law back in 2009 and played a vital role in growing our prestigious firm to its current state. Her unwavering dedication, tenacity, and vision have inspired and influenced us all, and her loss is deeply felt.

At Patterson Law, we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this challenging time. Emma leaves behind an undeniably powerful legacy that we will always cherish and honor. Her leadership, commitment to excellence, and unwavering spirit will forever remain an integral part of our firm’s foundation. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emma Patterson today. Emma was one of our directors and founder of our firm. She started Patterson Law in 2009 and grew it to what it is today. She will be greatly missed. Everyone at PL pass our condolences to her family. — Patterson Law Motoring Solicitors (@Patterson_Law_) March 29, 2023