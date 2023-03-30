Death News : Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia mourns Sarah Ji’j’s passing.

possible.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia Mourns the Loss of Sarah Rose Denny (Sarah Ji’j).

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia mourns the loss of Sarah Rose Denny, also known as Sarah Ji’j. Our staff, volunteers, Board of Directors, and clients are deeply saddened and shaken by Sarah’s passing. She was a kind-hearted person who had an unwavering love for people and dedicated her life to helping as many individuals as possible.

Sarah’s death has left a significant impact on our organization and the communities that we serve. Her selflessness, compassion, and commitment to improving the lives of marginalized individuals were truly remarkable. We honor her memory by continuing to carry out her legacy of service and support those in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sarah’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @EfryMainland_NS

