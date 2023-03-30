Death News : “Education pioneer Margot Stern Strom dies.”

Memoriam: Margot Stern Strom, Creator of “Facing History & Ourselves”, Passed Away. Her Jewish Childhood in the Jim Crow South Inspiring the Widely Used Holocaust Education Programs in US Schools. May Her Memory Be a Blessing..

Margot Stern Strom, the creator of the widely popular Holocaust education program, “Facing History & Ourselves,” has sadly passed away. Despite being born Jewish in the Jim Crow South, facing discrimination and prejudice, Strom drew on her painful childhood experiences to create an education program that has impacted countless students in the United States. Her legacy will live on through her impressive work, and may her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

“Facing History & Ourselves” is one of the most widely utilized Holocaust education programs in US schools, and Strom’s efforts in creating the program have touched the minds and hearts of students everywhere. Her dedication to confronting the difficult legacy of prejudice and discrimination, as well as her commitment to education, served as an inspiration to all who knew her. Strom’s passing is a great loss, but her impact on the education system and the world will forever be remembered as a shining example of resilience, dedication, and hope.

Source : @jfederations

