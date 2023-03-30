Death News : Each day chips away, leaving you smaller!

You’ve become a truncated version with every passing day!.
As time relentlessly marches on, you are nothing but a mere sum of days. Each day that has come and gone has chipped away at your existence, leaving you as nothing more than a small, finite entity in this vast universe.
But do not despair, for despite the brevity of our time here, we have the ability to make a significant impact. With each passing moment, we have the opportunity to make choices and take actions that can have a lasting impact on the world around us. So make every day count, and leave a legacy that will be remembered long after your days have come to an end.
Source : @IRONTAIL07
— محمد…… (8$) 🇵🇸 (@IRONTAIL07) March 30, 2023