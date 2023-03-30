Death News : Director of Organizing Marvin Mayfield has passed. He was a brilliant warrior for justice and love.

Lamenting the Loss of Marvin Mayfield: A Courageous Leader in Organizing for Freedom and Justice.

The Center for Community Alternatives announced the heartbreaking news of the passing of Marvin Mayfield, their esteemed Director of Organizing. Marvin was a shining example of a brilliant and tenacious fighter for freedom and justice. He dedicated his life and career to uplifting the people and championing for their rights. His love for his family and community were the driving forces behind his tireless efforts.

Marvin’s invaluable teachings will leave an indelible mark on his colleagues and friends. He taught them how to fight with passion and resilience, while also demonstrating the importance of love and compassion. Marvin’s legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, and his contributions to the pursuit of a fairer society will never be forgotten. The Center for Community Alternatives and the entire community mourns the loss of such a remarkable man.

Source : @CCA_NY

