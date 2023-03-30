Death News : Din Tai Fung founder Yang Bing-yi dies at 96.

At 96, Dumpling and Noodle Empire Founder Yang Bing-yi Passes Away: From a Humble Taiwan Shop to a Globally Acclaimed Michelin-Starred Restaurant Chain Din Tai Fung..

Din Tai Fung, the renowned dumpling and noodle empire that has won a Michelin star, was founded in 1958 in Taiwan by Yang Bing-yi. Starting from humble beginnings, Yang’s tireless efforts and unwavering dedication helped grow Din Tai Fung into a global culinary powerhouse loved by many. Sadly, Yang has passed away at the age of 96, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts for years to come.

Despite facing numerous challenges in his journey to success, Yang never lost sight of his vision to deliver high-quality, authentic Chinese cuisine to the world. His commitment to maintaining strict quality control standards and using only the freshest ingredients earned Din Tai Fung a loyal following of diners, who would flock to the restaurant for its mouth-watering dumplings, noodles, and other delicacies. Today, the brand boasts over 170 outlets worldwide, a testament to Yang’s foresight, determination, and unwavering passion for his craft.

Source : @seattletimes

Starting with a modest shop in Taiwan in 1958, Yang Bing-yi built Din Tai Fung into a global dumpling and noodle empire, earning a Michelin star along the way. Yang has died at 96. https://t.co/gGcLh9ChON — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) March 30, 2023