Death News : Din Tai Fung founder Yang Bing-yi dies at 96.

Din Tai Fung’s iconic soup dumplings were a creation of late founder Yang Bing-yi, who had no prior knowledge on how to make them..

Din Tai Fung, a renowned restaurant franchise known for their delicious soup dumplings, is mourning the loss of its founder, Yang Bing-yi. At the age of 96, he leaves behind a culinary legacy, having created the signature dish that has gained worldwide recognition.

However, what many may not know is that Yang Bing-yi had no previous experience in making soup dumplings. Despite this, he persevered and experimented until he perfected the recipe that would eventually make his restaurant an international sensation. His dedication to his craft serves as an inspiration to aspiring chefs everywhere.

Source : @nytimesworld

