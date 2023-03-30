Death News : Din Tai Fung founder, Yang Bing-yi, dies at 96.

Restaurateur Yang Bing-yi, Founder of Din Tai Fung, Passes Away at 96; Restaurant Chain Expands to Over 170 Locations Worldwide and Set to Open in Midtown Manhattan..

A picture shows the recognizable logo of Din Tai Fung, a restaurant chain founded by Yang Bing-yi. His one storefront in Taiwan eventually grew to over 170 branches worldwide, with another opening in Midtown Manhattan in the near future. Sadly, Mr. Yang has passed away at the age of 96.

In honor of his legacy, Din Tai Fung will continue to provide exceptional Taiwanese cuisine to customers around the world. Mr. Yang’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to quality have resulted in a beloved brand that continues to thrive. His impact on the food industry will not be forgotten, and his contribution to the experience of countless diners will be cherished for generations to come. So, Din Tai Fung will always be inspired by Mr. Yang’s vision and commitment to excellence.

Source : @nytimesbusiness

