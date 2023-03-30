Death News : Din Tai Fung co-founder, Yang Bing-Yi, dies at 96.

Co-Founder of Taiwan’s Popular Soup Dumpling Chain Din Tai Fung, Yang Bing-Yi, Passes Away at 96..

Yang Bing-Yi, the legendary co-founder of Din Tai Fung, a renowned Taiwanese chain of soup dumpling restaurants, passed away at the age of 96. His death has left a void in the world of culinary art, particularly in the domain of soup dumpling. He, along with his wife and brother-in-law, founded Din Tai Fung in the 1950s, and it quickly gained popularity for its soup dumplings, known as xiaolongbao.

Bing-Yi’s commitment to maintaining the quality of food and service is reflected in the fact that Din Tai Fung outlets are spread across 14 different countries, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Japan. He will always be remembered for his contribution to the culinary world and his dedication to promoting Taiwanese cuisine globally. His passing has saddened food lovers and restaurateurs around the world.

Source : @NPR

Yang Bing-Yi, the co-founder of Din Tai Fung a famed Taiwan chain of soup dumpling restaurants, has died at the age of 96.

Yang Bing-Yi, the co-founder of Din Tai Fung a famed Taiwan chain of soup dumpling restaurants, has died at the age of 96. https://t.co/BMdBFNpeyr — NPR (@NPR) March 29, 2023