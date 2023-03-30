Death News : Danville grieves civil rights icon Bishop Campbell, community indebted.

Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr.’s Sacrifice Revered by Danville’s Community as Civil Rights Icon Passes..

The image showcased in the tweet depicts Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr., a civil rights icon whose sacrifice has left the entire Danville community in debt. Bishop Campbell, who devoted his life to fighting for equality and justice, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Danville is mourning the loss of this great leader, but his impact will continue to inspire and guide future generations in their fight for social justice. The community is grateful for Bishop Campbell’s unwavering dedication and contributions to the advancement of civil rights, and his memory will continue to be honored through the work of those who follow in his footsteps.

Source : @GoDanRiver

