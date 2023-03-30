Death News : CPC mourns Paralympian Arley McNeney.

CPC Expresses Condolences for the Passing of Paralympian Arley McNeney..

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) is deeply saddened by the passing of Paralympian Arley McNeney. In a post on Twitter, the CPC expressed their condolences and mourned the loss of the athlete.

McNeney was a well-known Canadian Paralympian who competed in various events, including Para alpine skiing and Para ice hockey. Her contributions to the world of sports will not be forgotten, and the CPC is grateful for the impact she made during her career. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @CDNParalympics

