Death News : Condolences to Ollie Horgan and family. RIP Joe Horgan.

Galway United Football Club are saddened to hear of the passing of Joseph (Joe) Horgan, father of our Senior Men's Assistant Manager, Ollie Horgan. We wish to sympathise with Ollie and his family at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/M0iM4kI4gv — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) March 30, 2023