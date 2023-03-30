Death News : Condolences to families of 9 @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers lost during KY training mission #FortCampbell

Condolences for the Loss of Nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers During Training Mission in Kentucky.

The tragic incident of last night, where nine brave soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division lost their lives during a training mission in Kentucky, has left us in deep mourning. As a nation, we are filled with profound sorrow for this loss and our hearts go out to the families of the fallen soldiers, who have lost their loved ones.

Our thoughts and prayers are with every soldier of the 101st Airborne Division and the entire Fort Campbell community, as they go through this time of immense grief and sorrow. We express our sincerest condolences to the families of these valiant soldiers, who gave their lives while serving our country. The nation is forever grateful to them for their service and sacrifice.

Source : @ArmyChiefStaff

We are deeply saddened by the loss of nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers during a training mission in Kentucky last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these Soldiers, to every Soldier of the 101st Airborne Division and to the @FortCampbell community.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers during a training mission in Kentucky last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these Soldiers, to every Soldier of the 101st Airborne Division and to the @FortCampbell community. — GEN James C. McConville (@ArmyChiefStaff) March 30, 2023