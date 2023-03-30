Death News : Condolences to all affected families.

Expressing Condolences to Families Affected by Pwani University Bus and Matatu Tragic Accident on Naivasha – Nakuru Highway. May the LORD Console Them..

The tragic accident involving a Pwani University bus and a matatu on the Naivasha – Nakuru Highway has left many families devastated. The loss of lives is deeply saddening and my heart goes out to all those affected. As we mourn the passing of those who lost their lives in this accident, we pray that the Lord will provide comfort and strength to their loved ones during this difficult time.

It is always heartbreaking to hear about road accidents that claim lives and disrupt families. We must continue to work towards making our roads safer and ensure that all vehicles are roadworthy to avoid such accidents. Let us come together in prayer and support for the families affected by this tragedy and hope that they find the strength to overcome this difficult time.

Source : @BishopWanjiru

Very saddened by the loss of lives through this tragic accident of a Pwani University bus and a matatu along Naivasha – Nakuru Highway. May the LORD comfort all the families affected.

