Death News : Condolences on passing of senior fan John Fitzgerald. RIP

Condolences to the Family of John Fitzgerald, a Huge Senior Football Fan and Regular at Treaty United FC and Limerick Games. Rest in Peace, John .

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of John Fitzgerald, a dedicated senior football fan. John was a familiar presence at Treaty United FC games and at Limerick events in the past. He would often sit a few rows down from us at the Markets Field, and his enthusiasm and love for the game were infectious.

We extend our deepest condolences to John’s friends and family during this difficult time. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him, and his love for football will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, John, and thank you for the joy and passion you brought to the game.

Source : @LFCBlueArmy

