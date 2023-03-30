Death News : Condolences on passing of Paul O’Grady.

Remembering the Inspiring Compassion, Love and Humor of Former St. Joseph’s Pupil, Paul O’Grady, Who Has Passed Away.

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School community is mourning the loss of one of their former pupils, Paul O’Grady. While deeply saddened by his passing, the staff and pupils are taking comfort in the many wonderful memories they have of Paul.

They remember him as compassionate, loving, and above all else, possessing an exceptional sense of humour. These are the characteristics that made Paul such a role model to those around him, and the school will be reflecting on these qualities as they honour his memory. The St. Joseph’s community extends their condolences to Paul’s family and friends during this difficult time, and they will be keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

