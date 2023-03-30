Death News : “Condolences for 9 fallen soldiers @101stAASLTDIV”

The US Army Mourns the Loss of Nine 101st Airborne Division Soldiers During a Training Mission Near Fort Campbell.

Our hearts are filled with deep sorrow and grief today as we mourn the loss of nine valiant Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division who tragically passed away during a training exercise near Fort Campbell. Their bravery, dedication, and sacrifices for our country will never be forgotten.

We extend our sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of these brave men and women during this difficult time. Our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support remain with the entire 101st Airborne Division team as they come together to honor the memory of these fallen soldiers and uphold their legacy of service and selflessness.

Source : @SecArmy

Our hearts are heavy today in the @USArmy family. We mourn the loss of nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers killed last night during a training mission near Fort Campbell. Their families, friends, loved ones, & the entire 101st Airborne Division team remain in our thoughts and prayers.

Our hearts are heavy today in the @USArmy family. We mourn the loss of nine @101stAASLTDIV Soldiers killed last night during a training mission near Fort Campbell. Their families, friends, loved ones, & the entire 101st Airborne Division team remain in our thoughts and prayers. — Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth (@SecArmy) March 30, 2023