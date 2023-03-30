Death News : “Condemn terror attack on @KP_Police1. RIP martyrs. #Condolences”

Heartfelt Condolences to Families of Martyrs in Laki Marwat Terror Attack that Killed DSP Iqbal Mohmand and Three Others.

The reprehensible act of terrorism targeting @KP_Police1 in Laki Marwat, leading to the martyrdom of DSP Iqbal Mohmand, Constables Waqar, Ali Marjan and Karamatullah, is a despicable crime that deserves the strongest condemnation. This cowardly act of violence has left us deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the brave martyrs.

The sacrifice made by these valiant officers will never be forgotten, and their dedication to keeping the peace will always be remembered with gratitude. We stand in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, and vow to do everything in our power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Source : @SajidTuriPPP

