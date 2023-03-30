Death News : Club legend Bernard Cuff passed away. #RIPLEGEND

Condolence Announcement: One of Our Club Legends, Bernard Cuff, Has Passed Away; A True Gentleman and ‘Ranger’ Remembered with Fondness. A Minute of Silence Will Be Held in His Honor This Weekend. Our Hearts Go Out to Bernard’s Family in This Difficult Time. #RIPLEGEND.

We are saddened to inform everyone that one of our esteemed club legends, Bernard Cuff, has passed away. A true gentleman and lifelong ‘Ranger,’ Bernard was an integral part of our team for many happy years. As a mark of respect, we will be holding a minute of silence in his memory during our upcoming match.

Our hearts go out to Bernard’s family during these difficult times. He will always be remembered as an inspiration on and off the field. Rest in peace, Bernard – you will be sorely missed. #RIPLEGEND.

Source : @ElyRangersFC

It is with our deepest regret that one of our club legends has sadly passed away this week, Bernard Cuff – a true gentleman and a true 'Ranger' for many happy years we will hold a minutes silence this weekend – our thoughts are with Bernard's family at such a sad time #RIPLEGEND

— Ely Rangers FC (@ElyRangersFC) March 30, 2023