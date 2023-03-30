Death News : Clarence Clemons, legendary rock icon, dies at 70. Best known for his saxophone on Springsteen’s hits.

Rock and Roll Legend Clarence Clemons Dies at 70 – Known for Saxophone Solos on Bruce Springsteen’s Hits.

This Twitter post pays homage to Clarence Clemons, a legendary figure in the world of rock and roll who passed away on June 18th, 2011 at the age of 70. Clemons was widely recognized as one of the greatest saxophonists of all time and was a long-time member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, contributing to some of the greatest rock songs of his time.

Clemons’ exceptional saxophone playing on tracks such as “The Ghost of Tom Joad” and “Shout” cemented his status as an icon and endeared him to a legion of fans. His talent, energy, and boundless enthusiasm for his craft are still celebrated today, and he remains a towering figure in the annals of rock and roll history. This tweet is a poignant tribute to his enduring legacy.

Source : @SHELLISIMON6

