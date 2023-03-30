Death News : Bubsy creator, Mike Berlyn, dies at 73.

Mike Berlyn, the creator of Bubsy, has passed away at the age of 73- Obituary.

Renowned game developer, Mike Berlyn, has sadly passed away at the age of 73. Berlyn is best known for creating the popular video game character, Bubsy, which has been entertaining gamers for more than 25 years. His passing has been deeply mourned by the gaming community and beyond.

Berlyn’s contributions to the industry are numerous, including his work on classic games such as Infocom’s “Zork” series and “Leather Goddesses of Phobos.” He will undoubtedly be remembered as a pioneer in the video game world, leaving behind a lasting legacy and inspiring future generations of game developers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the gaming community during this difficult time.

