Death News : BREAKING: Doug Mulray, Australian breakfast radio legend, dies aged 71. #9Today

Australian radio legend Doug Mulray dies at 71..

Australia’s broadcasting industry has lost a legend as Doug Mulray, the beloved Breakfast radio icon, passed away overnight at the age of 71. Mulray was known for his wit, charisma and larger-than-life personality, which made him a favourite with listeners of all ages.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mulray made significant contributions to the development of Australian Radio, earning numerous accolades including various industry awards. His legacy in the broadcasting industry will be remembered fondly and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of radio hosts for years to come. This loss is felt not only by his colleagues in the industry but also by his loyal listeners who have followed his career for decades. May his soul rest in peace.

#BREAKING: Australian Breakfast radio icon, Doug Mulray has passed away overnight, aged 71.#9Today | WATCH LIVE 5.30am pic.twitter.com/khph36MmS3 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 30, 2023