Death News : Bobbi Ercoline, symbol of 1960s hippiedom, dies at 73. Cover girl for “Woodstock” soundtrack.

Symbol of 1960s Hippiedom, Bobbi Ercoline, Passes Away at 73: Famous Embrace Featured on “Woodstock” Soundtrack Album Cover..

Bobbi Ercoline, an iconic figure of 1960s hippiedom, has passed away at the age of 73. Her photograph, which featured her lovingly embracing her boyfriend, was selected as the cover image for the soundtrack album of the famous Woodstock Festival documentary. The image has since become a cultural symbol of that era.

Ercoline’s legacy will forever be entwined with the countercultural movement of the 1960s as she embodied the free-spirited and peaceful vibe of the time. Her image of embracing her partner perfectly captured the essence of the Woodstock Festival, which was a gathering of like-minded individuals who came together to celebrate music, art, and love. Ercoline’s image will continue to inspire future generations to uphold the ideals of freedom, love, and peaceful coexistence.

Source : @nytimes

