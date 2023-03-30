Death News : Bill Leavy, RIP

“Remembering Bill Leavy: A Tribute to his 76 Years of Life”.

Sad news has surfaced in the sports world as Bill Leavy, a former NFL official, has passed away at the age of 76. Though details surrounding his passing are unknown at this time, the news of his death has left many in mourning. Leavy began his career as an NFL official in 1995 and quickly made a name for himself within the league.

During his career, Leavy officiated in two Super Bowls, XL and XLVIII, and was recognized as one of the most accomplished officials in the league. His passing has prompted an outpouring of love and condolences from fans, colleagues, and players alike. Leavy’s contributions to the sport of football will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his impact on the game. Rest in peace, Bill Leavy.

Source : @gracesporttakes

Bill Leavy has passed away at the age of 76 RIP

Bill Leavy has passed away at the age of 76 RIP🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/DrPZPaqx16 — Grace (@gracesporttakes) March 30, 2023