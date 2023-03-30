Death News : Beauty industry trailblazer, Edward G. Gardner, co-founder of Soft Sheen Products, has passed on.

Passing of Soft Sheen Products’ Co-Founder, Edward G. Gardner: Trailblazing Businessman in Beauty Industry. Rest in Power .

Edward G. Gardner, a pioneering businessman in the beauty industry and the co-founder of Soft Sheen Products, has passed away. His innovative spirit and dedication to promoting beauty and self-care for people of color revolutionized the industry and left a lasting impact. Gardner’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations seeking to break barriers and uplift underrepresented communities.

With his passing, the industry has lost a true visionary and a trailblazer who paved the way for others. Edward G. Gardner’s contributions to the world of beauty will forever be remembered, and his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to social justice will serve as an inspiration for generations to come. May he rest in power.

Source : @EBONY

Edward G. Gardner, a trailblazing businessman in the beauty industry as the co-founder of Soft Sheen Products, has passed away. May he rest in power

Edward G. Gardner, a trailblazing businessman in the beauty industry as the co-founder of Soft Sheen Products, has passed away. May he rest in power 🕊https://t.co/UFehzQascB — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) March 30, 2023