Death News : Author Julie Anne Peters died at 71.

Renowned author Julie Anne Peters, who broke new ground in the young-adult literature genre with her trailblazing 2004 novel “Luna,” has passed away at the age of 71. Widely considered to be the first ever young-adult novel to feature a transgender character and published by a mainstream publisher, this groundbreaking work paved the way for other similar stories and helped to significantly raise awareness about transgender issues.

Peters’ passing has garnered widespread attention and tributes from readers, fellow authors and literary circles around the world. Her work not only sparked important conversations but also helped to provide representation for marginalized communities. Peters’ legacy is sure to live on, as her groundbreaking contributions will continue to inspire future generations of writers and readers.

Source : @nytimesbooks

