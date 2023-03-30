Death News : Australian radio legend Doug Mulray dies. #9News

Breaking News: Doug Mulray, a beloved Australian breakfast radio legend, passes away overnight..

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Doug Mulray, an iconic figure in Australian breakfast radio. He passed away peacefully overnight, leaving behind a legacy that has touched the lives of many.

Doug Mulray was a pioneer in the Australian radio industry, known for his sharp wit, irreverent humour and his ability to connect with his audience. He was loved by listeners across the country and will be remembered as one of the most influential broadcasters of his time. His passing is a loss not only for his family and friends, but for the entire nation.

Source : @9NewsAUS

JUST IN: Australian Breakfast radio icon, Doug Mulray has passed away overnight. #9News pic.twitter.com/ISIG3EVelX — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 30, 2023