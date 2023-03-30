Death News : Alex Pepe, top player and umpire, has passed. He raised funds for children with cancer.

Alex Pepe, Exceptional Player and Wimbledon Line Judge, Passes Away – Leaves Legacy in Charity Work.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Alex Pepe. Alex was not only an exceptional tennis player, but also a certified tennis umpire, having served as a line judge at Wimbledon. His dedication to the sport and his expertise made him a respected member of the tennis community.

Beyond his love for tennis, Alex selflessly devoted himself to raising funds for children’s cancer charities. His efforts and advocacy made a significant impact in the lives of those affected by the disease. Alex’s legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and benefit others for years to come. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Source : @TTCtennis

