Death News : 1st anniversary of Tom Parker’s passing, thoughts with @being_kelsey, their children & all family, friends & fans. @thewanted

Remembering Tom Parker: First Anniversary of the Passing of The Wanted Star to Glioblastoma. Our Hearts go out to @being_kelsey, Their Children, and All His Loved Ones. .

On March 30, 2023, the world commemorates the unfortunate demise of Tom Parker, who passed away a year ago after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM). This tragic news sent shockwaves through his family, friends, fans, and colleagues. Our hearts are with his wife, Kelsey, their children, and everyone else who was close to him.

Tom Parker was an accomplished musician and member of the band, The Wanted. His music touched the lives of many, and his sudden death is a loss to the music industry. Since his diagnosis, he had become an advocate for brain tumour research, raising awareness about the disease and the need for more funding to find a cure. We will always remember him for his infectious smile, energy, and love for his family. Rest in peace, Tom Parker.

Source : @braintumourrsch

