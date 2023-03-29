Death News : Yiddish poet and Holocaust survivor Rivka Basman Ben-Haim has passed. Memory be a blessing.

Yiddish Poet and Holocaust Survivor Rivka Basman Ben-Haim Passes Away, Remembered for Her Inspirational Poetry..

It is with a heavy heart that we report on the passing of the renowned Yiddish poet and Holocaust survivor, Rivka Basman Ben-Haim. Her powerful literary voice emerged from the darkness of the concentration camp, where she found solace in poetry as a form of resistance and solidarity with her fellow inmates. Despite the unimaginable horrors she endured, Basman Ben-Haim persevered and continued to write and share her work throughout her life.

Her legacy extends beyond her own survival; it is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human soul in the face of unspeakable injustice. May her memory be a blessing and a source of inspiration for all those who seek to bring light into the world through art and expression. We honor her life and her contributions to the Jewish cultural heritage, and we pledge to continue to learn from her powerful example of courage and creativity in the face of adversity.

Source : @eurojewcong

We are saddened to learn that Yiddish poet and Holocaust survivor Rivka Basman Ben-Haim has passed away. Basman Ben-Haim started writing poetry at the concentration camp as a way of boosting her fellow inmates’ morale. May her memory be a blessing.https://t.co/LPulbNiH4D — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) March 29, 2023