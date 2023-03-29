Death News : War hero Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh passed away #RIP.

A Tribute to Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh: An Indian Hero and Recipient of Maha Vir Chakra, AVSM and Vir Chakra, Who Passed Away on March 29, 2020, Aged 95. #RememberingIndia’s Brave Soldier and His Courageous Service to the Nation in Times of War and Peace. #LestWeForget. .

It is with deep regret that we report the passing of Air Vice Marshal Chandan Singh, a war hero and Indian brave who served his nation with distinction for many years. On March 29, 2020, at the age of 95, he left us, leaving behind a legacy of exemplary courage and sacrifice.

Chandan Singh was a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra, AVSM, and Vir Chakra, all of which testify to his bravery and commitment to defending his country. He dedicated his life to protecting and serving India, both during times of war and peace. Today, as we remember his remarkable contributions to our nation, let us never forget the sacrifices made by all the brave men and women who have given their lives for our freedom and security.

Source : @LestWeForgetIN

