Death News : Vikings mourn loss of Mardye McDole (1981-83). Our thoughts with his family.

Condolences from the Vikings: Mardye McDole, former player from 1981-1983, will be dearly missed. Our hearts go out to his family..

The Minnesota Vikings took to Twitter to express their sadness over the demise of Mardye McDole. He had played for the team from 1981-1983 and had undoubtedly touched the hearts of many with his remarkable performance on the field. The team conveyed their heartfelt condolences to McDole’s family, who are no doubt mourning the loss of a loved one.

As a former player for the Vikings, McDole’s legacy will always remain a part of the team’s history. He had undoubtedly made an impact on the lives of his teammates and the countless fans who had cheered him on from the stands. As the NFL community mourns his passing, we can only hope that McDole’s family finds the strength and courage to face the difficult times ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of grief.

Source : @Vikings

