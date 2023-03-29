Death News : @USAIDSavesLives (19 characters)

Remembering the Legacy of Battalion Chief Mike Tamillow: A Key Player in the Development of Our Program in the 1980s and Outstanding Leader in National and International USAR, Including Time as FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue Branch Chief..

The team at VA-TF1/USA-1 – Urban Search and Rescue is deeply saddened by the passing of Battalion Chief Mike Tamillow (retired) of @ffxfirerescue. Chief Tamillow was a pioneer of our program, having played an instrumental role in its development in the 1980s. He was widely recognized as a leader in the field of USAR, having served in both national and international capacities, including as the Branch Chief of FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue.

Chief Tamillow’s legacy extends far beyond the borders of Virginia. His contributions to the field of emergency response have had a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals around the world. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, friends, and loved ones, all of whom are grateful for the time that they were able to spend with him. The team at VA-TF1/USA-1 would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Chief Tamillow’s family and the wider community of emergency responders who have been touched by his remarkable life and career. May he rest in peace.

Source : @VATF1

