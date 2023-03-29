Death News : TV star Paul O’Grady RIP aged 67. Career remembered.

tributes pour in for late TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady, reflecting on his illustrious career..

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of beloved TV star and comedian, Paul O’Grady. At the age of 67, he left a rich legacy of work that endeared him to audiences, both on screen and off.

O’Grady began his career in comedy clubs before breaking through with his stand-up performances and later, his character Lily Savage. From hosting his own talk show to fronting animal-themed documentaries and even presenting radio programs, he consistently remained a beloved figure in the entertainment world. O’Grady’s passing leaves a significant void in the entertainment industry and he will be deeply missed by fans around the globe.

