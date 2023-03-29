Death News : TV star Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

Paul O’Grady, popular TV personality and comedian, passes away at 67, as confirmed by partner Andre Portasio..

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that beloved TV personality and comedian, Paul O’Grady, has passed away at the age of 67. His partner Andre Portasio confirmed the heart-wrenching news, leaving fans all over the world devastated.

O’Grady was a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his charismatic personality and hilarious sense of humor. His untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many, and he will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and close friends during this difficult time.

Source : @TalkTV

BREAKING: TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67, his partner Andre Portasio has said. pic.twitter.com/MCUSzsADEd — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 29, 2023