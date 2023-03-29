Death News : TV star Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

“At 67, beloved TV personality Paul O’Grady passes away unexpectedly yet peacefully.”.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of television legend, Paul O’Grady, at the age of 67. Though his death was unexpected, it is a comfort to know that he passed away peacefully.

Paul was a beloved figure in British television, known for his wit, charm, and larger-than-life personality. He had a career spanning decades, and his contributions to the industry will be forever remembered. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Paul.

Source : @CornwallLive

