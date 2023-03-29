Death News : TV star Paul O’Grady, aka Lily Savage, died at 67.

At 67, TV personality Paul O’Grady, famous for his drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage, passes away..

Renowned TV personality Paul O’Grady, famously known for his iconic drag queen character Lily Savage, has passed away at the age of 67, leaving behind a legacy in the entertainment industry. O’Grady’s charming and hilarious on-screen presence gained him a wide fanbase and made him a household name, both as himself and in the persona of Lily Savage.

The news of his passing has rocked the entertainment world and fans from all over the globe have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the beloved celebrity. The loss of Paul O’Grady is a great one, but his memory will live on in the hearts of his fans and those he entertained throughout his illustrious career.

Source : @standardnews

TV star Paul O’Grady, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, has died at the age of 67

TV star Paul O’Grady, also known for his drag queen persona Lily Savage, has died at the age of 67 https://t.co/8j2nXzmUQz — Evening Standard (@standardnews) March 29, 2023