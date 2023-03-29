Death News : TV star Paul O’Grady, 67, dies. Tributes pouring in.

Latest updates: Tributes pour in for the late TV personality Paul O’Grady at the age of 67..

The passing of beloved television personality Paul O’Grady at the age of 67 has left fans and colleagues alike mourning the loss of a true entertainment icon. As news of his death spreads, tributes from across the TV industry and beyond are pouring in for the star who won hearts with his quick wit, infectious humor, and irreverent charm.

O’Grady first rose to fame with his drag alter ego “Lily Savage” in the 1990s, and went on to become a household name as a talk show host, actor, and animal rights activist. His relatable and down-to-earth style made him a beloved figure in the UK and beyond, and his passing is sure to be felt deeply by all those who knew him or were touched by his work.

Source : @bbcsoutheast

Tributes are being paid to TV star Paul O'Grady, who has died at the age of 67. All the latest:

Tributes are being paid to TV star Paul O'Grady, who has died at the age of 67. All the latest: https://t.co/LT7cjUcPnR pic.twitter.com/ieTxqH4qfO — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) March 29, 2023