Death News : TV legend Paul O’Grady dies at 67, confirmed by husband Andre Portasio as unexpected but peaceful. #RIPPaulOGrady #SadNews

Obituary: Paul O’Grady, Legendary TV Host and Comedian Dies at 67.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of legendary television host and beloved comedian, Paul O’Grady. At the age of 67, his husband Andre Portasio confirmed the news, citing that the star passed away on Tuesday, March 28th, unexpectedly but peacefully.

Paul O’Grady’s contributions to the world of entertainment were immeasurable, having carved out a successful career that spanned decades. He will be remembered by his fans for his wit, warmth, and infectious laughter. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @VirginRadioUK

