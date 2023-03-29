Death News : TV host Paul O’Grady dies at 67.

Paul O’Grady, TV Host and Comedian, Passes Away at 67, Confirms Partner Andre Portasio.

Celebrity TV presenter and award-winning comedian, Paul O’Grady, has passed away at the age of 67. The news was shared with his fans and admirers by his long-term partner, Andre Portasio, through a heartfelt social media post. The announcement has shocked and saddened many who were inspired by O’Grady’s long and illustrious career, both on and off the screen.

Paul O’Grady was widely known for his humor, wit, and charisma, which brought joy to millions of viewers worldwide. He received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry and was regarded as one of the most influential TV presenters of his time. O’Grady’s passing has left a void in the world of entertainment, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Source : @tastv_ke

