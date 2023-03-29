Death News : TV host & comedian Paul O’Grady, aka Lily Savage, dies at 67.

Beloved Entertainer Paul O’Grady, Once Known as Drag Queen Lily Savage, Passes Away at 67..

British entertainer Paul O’Grady, known for his iconic drag queen persona Lily Savage before transitioning into a beloved comedian and television host, has passed away at the age of 67. O’Grady first rose to fame in the 1990s with his outrageous and irreverent Lily Savage character, before becoming a regular fixture on British TV with his own talk show and a popular stint as the host of “Blind Date.”

O’Grady was a cherished figure in the entertainment industry, and his loss will be deeply felt by fans across the world. His impact on the world of comedy and television will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @AP

