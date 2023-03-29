Death News : Tributes pour in for Paul O’Grady’s late husband

Beloved TV Presenter and Comedian Paul O’Grady Mourned as Tributes Pour In Following His Husband’s Confirmation of Passing at 67 .

Beloved TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has left us at the age of 67, leaving behind countless admirers and a void that cannot be easily filled. His husband, Andre Portasio confirmed the news of his passing, triggering an outpouring of heartfelt tributes from fans and industry colleagues alike.

The news of Paul O’Grady’s passing has been met with deep sadness and reflection from anyone whose life he touched. Known for his sharp wit, endearing charm, and unforgettable antics both on and off screen, he will forever be remembered as a true pioneer in the world of British entertainment. As we take stock of the countless laughs he brought into our lives, we also pay tribute to the man behind the legend whose kindness, generosity and authenticity will always be fondly remembered.

Source : @gaytimes

