Death News : Translator of Thomas Mann & Arno Schmidt dies at 80.

Renowned translator John E. Woods, celebrated for his brilliant renditions of the works of Thomas Mann and Arno Schmidt, passed away at the age of 80. A recipient of numerous awards, Woods’ deft translations of Mann’s masterful novels and Schmidt’s intricate fiction established him as a leading authority in German literature. His work was highly praised, with Schmidt’s writing being compared to the likes of James Joyce.

Woods’ contribution to the English-speaking world’s appreciation of German literature was invaluable. He lifted the veil on the complexities of these literary giants, bringing their work alive for a new generation of readers. His passing marks the loss of a gifted translator and writer and a significant chapter in the history of literary translation.

