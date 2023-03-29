Death News : This week’s #podcast: mourning WiiU #eShop, John Wick 4 hype, perfect #ResidentEvil4Remake. On #spotify.

This Week on the Podcast: WiiU eShop Farewell, John Wick Chapter 4 Excitement, and Resident Evil 4 Remake Perfection – Available on Spotify.

This week’s podcast by Story Mode Gaming features a discussion about several exciting topics related to the world of gaming. Host Si421 laments the loss of the WiiU #eShop, while JesseSPANNER goes gaga over the much-awaited #JohnWickChapter4. Meanwhile, LemonManX is awestruck by the near-perfect #ResidentEvil4Remake.

Source : @StoryModeAUS

