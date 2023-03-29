Death News : Teacher’s report: Deceased. Viral reactions.

“Teacher’s Viral Remark on School Report Card About Deceased Student Sparks Netizens’ Responses”.

Netizens have been left shocked and outraged after a teacher’s remark on a school report card went viral. The remark simply stated “She has passed away”, leaving many questioning the teacher’s sensitivity and professionalism in issuing such a comment.

The incident gained traction on social media, with users expressing their condolences to the family of the deceased student and calling for action to be taken against the teacher responsible. The incident serves as a reminder to educators everywhere to carefully consider their choice of words and the impact they may have on their students and their families.

Source : @TimesNow

